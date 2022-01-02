Matthew Pennington nets winner as Shrewsbury see off Sheffield Wednesday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matthew Pennington’s header secured a third win in four for Shrewsbury as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The former Everton defender scored his second goal of the season when he met Luke Leahy’s corner in stoppage time at the end of the first half to make it four unbeaten for Steve Cotterill’s men, who rise to 14th in Sky Bet League One.

The defeat was a second in four days for Darren Moore’s men after they were thrashed by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Thursday.

It took the Owls an hour to muster any real opportunities, but Marko Marosi saved well from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and palmed away two long-range efforts from Lewis Wing.

Ryan Bowman had a chance to double Shrewsbury’s lead when he missed from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy following Rekeil Pyke’s cross.

The victory maintained Salop’s record of losing just one league game to the Owls in 18 outings, stretching back to 1963.