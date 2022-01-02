Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matthew Pennington nets winner as Shrewsbury see off Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:11 pm
Matthew Pennington scored for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Matthew Pennington scored for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Matthew Pennington’s header secured a third win in four for Shrewsbury as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The former Everton defender scored his second goal of the season when he met Luke Leahy’s corner in stoppage time at the end of the first half to make it four unbeaten for Steve Cotterill’s men, who rise to 14th in Sky Bet League One.

The defeat was a second in four days for Darren Moore’s men after they were thrashed by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Thursday.

It took the Owls an hour to muster any real opportunities, but Marko Marosi saved well from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and palmed away two long-range efforts from Lewis Wing.

Ryan Bowman had a chance to double Shrewsbury’s lead when he missed from inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy following Rekeil Pyke’s cross.

The victory maintained Salop’s record of losing just one league game to the Owls in 18 outings, stretching back to 1963.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal