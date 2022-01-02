Leaders Arbroath held to goalless draw by promotion rivals Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath missed their chance to pull six points clear at the top of the cinch Championship after promotion rivals Inverness held them to a goalless draw at Gayfield Park.

Derek Gaston tipped over a Scott Allardice effort midway through the first half and, after Mark Ridgers gathered Joel Nouble’s attempt at the end of a fine run, Aaron Doran shot just wide for Inverness.

Arbroath pushed a little harder after the break and English midfielder James Craigen was unlucky to see his attempt from a tight angle out on the left flank fizz past a post shortly before the hour mark.

David Carson responded for second-placed Inverness with a strike that clattered an upright after the ball had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

In the 73rd minute, Livingston loanee Jack Hamilton thought he had finally broken through for Arbroath, but the offside flag went up.