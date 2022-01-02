Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Arbroath held to goalless draw by promotion rivals Inverness

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:11 pm
Jack Hamilton’s potential winner was ruled out for offside (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Jack Hamilton’s potential winner was ruled out for offside (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Arbroath missed their chance to pull six points clear at the top of the cinch Championship after promotion rivals Inverness held them to a goalless draw at Gayfield Park.

Derek Gaston tipped over a Scott Allardice effort midway through the first half and, after Mark Ridgers gathered Joel Nouble’s attempt at the end of a fine run, Aaron Doran shot just wide for Inverness.

Arbroath pushed a little harder after the break and English midfielder James Craigen was unlucky to see his attempt from a tight angle out on the left flank fizz past a post shortly before the hour mark.

David Carson responded for second-placed Inverness with a strike that clattered an upright after the ball had fallen to him on the edge of the box.

In the 73rd minute, Livingston loanee Jack Hamilton thought he had finally broken through for Arbroath, but the offside flag went up.

