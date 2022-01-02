Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Whitehall leaves it late to fire Eastleigh past Weymouth

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:21 pm
Danny Whitehall won it for Eastleigh (Jeff Holmes/PA)
A stoppage-time goal from Danny Whitehall saw 10-man Eastleigh come back to win 3-2 against Weymouth.

The Spitfires were 2-0 up despite Jake Hesketh’s dismissal just before half-time, but two quickfire Terras goals levelled the scores in the second half before Whitehall fired home a winner.

Ryan Hill set up Tyrone Barnett for the Eastleigh forward to score the opener in the 40th minute, but just four minutes later the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Hesketh was sent off.

Eastleigh then doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Christian Maghoma.

The Terras pulled one back in the 79th minute as Brandon Goodship crossed into Josh McQuoid, who headed home.

Goodship turned from provider to goalscorer in the 88th minute when his shot found the bottom corner as Weymouth equalised.

Yet Eastleigh would have the final say when Whitehall broke away to score a late winner.

