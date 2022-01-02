Dan Holman strikes late as Torquay end Yeovil’s unbeaten home run By Press Association January 2, 2022, 5:23 pm Torquay ended Yeovil’s unbeaten run at Huish Park (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dan Holman’s late strike gave Torquay a 2-1 win at Yeovil. The hosts looked like they would extend their long unbeaten home run when Jordan Barnett opened the scoring after 66 minutes. However, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans equalised before Holman struck in the 89th minute to inflict a first loss on the Glovers at Huish Park since October 9. It was a fourth victory in five league games for Torquay as they try to repeat last season’s promotion challenge. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dismissal marks turning point before Torquay ease past 10-man Yeovil On this day in 2012: England end New Zealand’s 20-match unbeaten run Ten-man Wrexham beaten at home by Yeovil Yeovil end Bromley’s unbeaten run