Boreham Wood stay fourth after goalless draw at home to Barnet

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:27 pm
Aston Oxborough kept Boreham Wood at bay (PA)
Boreham Wood were held to a goalless home draw by Barnet at Meadow Park.

The Bees had a chance in the opening 10 minutes when a deep free-kick from goalkeeper Aston Oxborough found Jamie Turley, but his headed effort flew wide.

Oxborough was called into action when Josh Rees had a shot soon after, and managed to push the ball away.

Both sides continued to have chances in the second half, with Tyrone Marsh going close for the hosts and Jordan Thomas putting a dangerous ball into the box for the Bees.

Jacob Mendy went close to a breakthrough for the hosts in the closing stages but was denied by Oxborough.

The result meant Boreham Wood stayed fourth while Barnet moved up a place to 15th.

