Kyle Wootton brace helps Notts County to victory over 10-man Wrexham

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:29 pm
Kyle Wootton scored twice to help Notts County beat the 10 men of Wrexham (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Kyle Wootton double and Jayden Richardson’s header helped Notts County climb to sixth in the National League table with a 3-1 home win over 10-man Wrexham.

The game got off to a bright start for the visitors as they opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Reece Hall-Johnson smashed in a rocket from long range.

But Wrexham were soon down to 10 men when Harry Lennon was given a straight red card for a handball in the penalty area and Wootton converted from the resulting spot-kick to even matters.

County went in front when Kyle Cameron delivered a cross onto the head of Wootton, who nodded in for his second of the contest and put the home side in front heading into the break.

After Wrexham’s Paul Mullin had seen his 57th-minute penalty saved, the hosts put themselves out of sight when Richardson jumped highest from Adam Chicksen’s cross to score.

