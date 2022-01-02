Mikael Ndjoli earns Aldershot last-gasp win over Woking

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mikael Ndjoli struck deep into injury time to give Aldershot a 3-2 win at Woking.

It looked like the points would be shared after Corie Andrews’ 88th-minute penalty levelled things up for the Shots.

Goals from Max Kretzschmar, his second from the penalty spot midway through the second half, had seen the hosts twice lead.

Jayden Harris scored early in the second half and Andrews’ second equaliser was a sickener but there was worse to come for Woking, and the majority of the 5,171 crowd, when Ndjoli netted in the fifth of nine added minutes.