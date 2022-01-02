Morecambe overturn three-goal deficit to stun Doncaster

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morecambe came back from three goals down at the break to seal a thrilling 4-3 victory over fellow League One strugglers Doncaster at the Mazuma Stadium.

Gary McSheffrey’s side looked set for their first away win of the season but four second-half goals gave the Shrimps victory.

The visitors enjoyed a dream start with a goal after just seven minutes when Aidan Barlow slammed home the loose ball from close range following a Branden Horton corner.

Midfielder Dan Gardner made it 2-0 after 26 minutes and when Joseph Oluwu added a third, Doncaster looked set for a vital win.

Morecambe’s comeback began in the 51st minute when Cole Stockton grabbed his 17th goal of the season, latching onto Anthony O’Connor’s knock down.

The striker pulled another back after 73 minutes when he converted Shane McLaughlin’s pass.

Substitute Jon Obika levelled the scores seven minutes from time when he turned in Greg Leigh’s shot and victory was secured when Toumani Diagouraga fired home a sensational winner from 25 yards with five minutes remaining.