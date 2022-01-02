Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe overturn three-goal deficit to stun Doncaster

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:39 pm
Cole Stockton's brace started Morecambe's comeback (Tim Markland/PA)
Cole Stockton’s brace started Morecambe’s comeback (Tim Markland/PA)

Morecambe came back from three goals down at the break to seal a thrilling 4-3 victory over fellow League One strugglers Doncaster at the Mazuma Stadium.

Gary McSheffrey’s side looked set for their first away win of the season but four second-half goals gave the Shrimps victory.

The visitors enjoyed a dream start with a goal after just seven minutes when Aidan Barlow slammed home the loose ball from close range following a Branden Horton corner.

Midfielder Dan Gardner made it 2-0 after 26 minutes and when Joseph Oluwu added a third, Doncaster looked set for a vital win.

Morecambe’s comeback began in the 51st minute when Cole Stockton grabbed his 17th goal of the season, latching onto Anthony O’Connor’s knock down.

The striker pulled another back after 73 minutes when he converted Shane McLaughlin’s pass.

Substitute Jon Obika levelled the scores seven minutes from time when he turned in Greg Leigh’s shot and victory was secured when Toumani Diagouraga fired home a sensational winner from 25 yards with five minutes remaining.

