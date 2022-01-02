Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR manager Mark Warburton pleased after win at Birmingham

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 6:01 pm
Mark Warburton’s QPR took all three points (Nick Potts/PA)
QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his players after they made it five games unbeaten away from home with a 2-1 win at Birmingham.

Albert Adomah and Chris Willock put QPR 2-0 up before Chuks Aneke pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Warburton’s side currently possess the third best away record in the Sky Bet Championship and the Rangers boss expressed his delight after seeing them climb up to fifth in the table.

He said: “To come here, it’s a tough venue and opponent. I have a lot of respect for Lee (Bowyer) and the job he does with his players, we knew we would face a tough challenge here today.

“I was pleased that we came out, got the early goal and controlled the first half. In the second half, we knew they were going to come out and press, and to get the second goal of that quality was really pleasing.”

Adomah’s neat finish in the 14th minute set QPR on their way, with the winger finding the net for the first time since the final day of last season.

But Warburton has urged his players to continue to deliver the goods and not rely on individual brilliance.

“If Albert does that and five others don’t, you’re only as strong as your weakest link,” he said.

“With Birmingham, for example, we knew we had to stop the crosses otherwise balls will come in. They’ve got the likes of (Troy) Deeney, very talented players and good finishers.”

The Blues failed to test QPR after getting themselves back into the game through an Aneke strike and Lee Bowyer admitted his side are lacking a clinical touch.

“We didn’t have that bit of quality in the final third,” he said. “That’s what we’ve lacked ever since we lost (Tahith) Chong. Hopefully we can bring some more of that in.

“They scored from their first opportunity and did the same in the second half. They were just clinical and that’s why they are in the position that they are in the league and why we are where we are. We need more than one chance to score a goal.”

The Blues head coach refrained from putting too much pressure on Jordan James and George Hall, both 17, who started the game and were both impressive.

He said: “I thought they did very well. I don’t think you can ask any more. They gave everything, 17-year-old lads running around trying to do the right things.

“To be fair to the rest of the players, they were the same. They tried and they gave everything but they just lacked that piece of quality, that’s the difference. Hopefully we can bring a bit more quality in.”

