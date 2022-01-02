Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea fan group hails success of safe-standing trial during Liverpool draw

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 8:47 pm
Fans in the safe-standing area watching the action at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea supporters hailed a milestone day after the club became the first in the Premier League to host a safe-standing pilot in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Blues fans were the first to experience the new safe-standing match-going experience being trialled across the English top flight and Championship.

Sunday’s match marked the end of a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which has been in place for more than 25 years, with those clubs having been required to provide all-seated accommodation since August 1994 in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Chelsea fans became the first to experience the new safe-standing match-going experience being trialled in the top two tiers (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Cardiff are the other clubs in the pilot, which represents the realisation of a Conservative manifesto pledge for the 2019 General Election.

The Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) granted approval in November, paving the way for Chelsea to break new ground on Sunday.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has long lobbied for a safe-standing mechanism, and was delighted with the first match under the pilot programme.

Vice-chair Dom Rosso, who was among those to experience the new rail seating first hand, said: “The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust has campaigned for Safe Standing at Stamford Bridge for years and we are pleased that Chelsea is leading the way with this trial.

“It was fantastic to see so many supporters standing safely at the game – it contributed to an excellent atmosphere and the railed seating kept supporters safe and protected.”

Chelsea have installed rail seating areas in the lower tier of the Matthew Harding Stand as well as in the upper and lower tiers of the Shed End.

Blues fans enjoying their all-new matchday experience witnessed Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic producing superb finishes to cancel out the Reds’ early two-goal advantage.

