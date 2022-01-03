Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peter Wright books World Championship date with Michael Smith

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:19 am
Peter Wright is through to the World Darts Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Peter Wright is through to the World Darts Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)

Peter Wright secured a return to the final of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a thrilling victory over fellow former champion Gary Anderson on Sunday.

The 2020 winner will face Michael Smith, the runner-up three years ago, in Monday’s final after seeing off Anderson 6-4 in a high-quality second semi-final at Alexandra Palace.

Wright, who later revealed a knee injury had been causing him discomfort, was pegged back to 3-2 and then 5-4 after opening in style by winning the first three sets.

Anderson then took a leg against the throw to nudge ahead in the 10th set but second seed Wright recovered to hold off his fellow Scot and reach the final for a third time.

Wright, who averaged 104 and threw a tournament record of 24 180s in the match, told Sky Sports: “To get a win over Gary Anderson, one of the greatest Scottish darts players there has ever been… the way both of us didn’t give up, it was so hard. I’m exhausted.

“I knew that (fightback) was going to happen. I couldn’t stop him. What a game of darts – phenomenal.”

Wright now intends to rest his knee before returning to the arena for the final.

“In the past few days I’ve had a knee injury,” he said. “I’ve got strapping on it and it’s burning like hell at the moment. I’ve got to rest it up but it’ll be all right for tomorrow.”

Michael Smith (left) held off a fightback from James Wade
Michael Smith (left) held off a fightback from James Wade (right) (Aaron Chown/PA)

His opponent will be Smith, who held off a James Wade fightback to book his second appearance in the final.

Wade rallied from 5-1 down but could not maintain the momentum as his fellow Englishman won through 6-3.

“It was a tough game,” said Smith, who fired 16 180s and averaged 101. “I knew he was going to push me.

“There was one set where he hit 180 after 180. It was about keeping my cool then.

“You’re not gifted things in life. I’ve not deserved it – I have worked hard for it.”

Smith opened strongly by taking the first leg in 13 darts and soon led by two sets.

Wade responded by taking the third set in the deciding leg with a 121 checkout and then took the first two legs of the fourth.

Yet Smith hit back to take the set and the next two to open up a 5-1 lead. Wade claimed the next two to reduce the deficit but could not maintain the momentum and slipped to semi-final defeat for a fourth time in his career.

“I am over the moon,” said Smith. “The first set was dodgy then the next five sets I felt I played really well.

“Then you have to pinch yourself, you need one more set and you’re into the final. It’s a lot easier when it’s the last 16 or for a quarter-final but I’m proud of myself for the way I held my nerve at the end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal