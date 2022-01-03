Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Newcastle target move for Kieran Trippier

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 7:15 am
Kieran Trippier is wanted by Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kieran Trippier is wanted by Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Newcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.

The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two victories in their last two games has got their season back on track. Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Declan Rice
Declan Rice is attracting interest from Manchester United (Aaron Chown/PA)

Romelu Lukaku‘s recent fall out with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could see the Blues forward look to pursue a reunion with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Wolves’ Spanish forward Adama Traore is attracting interest from Tottenham and West Ham, writes the Telegraph.

The Daily Mail reports that Aston Villa have joined the list of suitors monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester are also interested.

Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor is attracting interest from up to five other Championship clubs as his short-term deal at the Riverside Stadium is coming to an end.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is a target of Boro’s as they look to boost their attacking options.

