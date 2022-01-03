Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Froome suffers knee setback in preparations for new season

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 8:41 am Updated: January 3, 2022, 9:11 am
Chris Froome has won the Tour de France four times (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Froome has won the Tour de France four times (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been forced to delay his preparations for the 2022 season due to a knee injury.

The 36-year-old Briton revealed he damaged a tendon in his knee during pre-season training.

“I’ve just got back from doing some scans at the hospital,” Froome said on his YouTube channel.

“For the last 10 days or so I’ve been getting quite a bit of pain on the outside of my knee while I’m pedalling.

“Unfortunately I think just getting back into training these past couple of weeks I might have been a little bit too keen, pushing a little bit too much.

“This was after a few weeks off the bike and maybe the body wasn’t ready to push that hard. It’s flared up and caused a bit of inflammation.

“What it means is I’m going to have to take the best part of a week off the bike before starting very gradually.

“It’s definitely a setback for me. I’m not too sure where I’m going to start the racing year and it’s going to push everything back slightly.”

Froome is no stranger to injuries having broken his femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a crash while training at the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France, in 2019.

Froome won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. He returned to the race in 2021 but sustained injuries on the opening stage, going on to finish 133rd.

