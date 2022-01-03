Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can help spark Everton revival

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 11:29 am
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is hoping the return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will change their fortunes in the second half of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is pinning his hopes on a fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new January signings turning things around at Goodison Park.

The England international made his long-awaited comeback after more than four months out with a thigh injury in the 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton, prior to which new £17million left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was introduced to fans.

Everton are also understood to be closing in on the £10million signing of Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson as Benitez looks to revamp a defence which has conceded the first goal in 14 of 18 Premier League matches this season.

The match against Brighton was only the eighth time Benitez’s side had scored more than once in the league: five of those occasions came in their opening six matches and Calvert-Lewin scored in the first three before his injury.

Such was their dire position against the Seagulls the striker played 90 minutes, which was not part of the pre-match plan, but now the 24-year-old is up and running again his under-pressure manager is desperate for him to start scoring after he missed a penalty on his return.

“Hopefully Dominic coming back will give a little bit more hope to everyone,” said the Spaniard, who is also missing Richarlison from an injury-hit side which has lost eight of the last 12.

“And if we are bringing players back, and signing new players, it will bring this desire that everyone is expecting.”

One positive from the game was the performance of Anthony Gordon, the 20-year-old academy graduate who has benefited from absences to get more chances in the first team and enjoyed his best day in a blue shirt with both goals against Brighton.

“He has the right mentality,” said Benitez.

“He was a talented player who maybe needed to work harder and he is doing that. I am really pleased because he is growing.”

Gordon has already played more matches for Everton this season than in the four previous campaigns since making his debut in 2017, and scoring his first goals for the club was a personal high.

“A bittersweet day. While I was buzzing to score, at the same time I’m devastated (with the result),” he told evertonfc.com.

“For my goals, I was just being direct. I’ve been not so good at that in the past and I’m trying to get better in that aspect – being direct and causing problems. I think that showed.”

But even Gordon is not naive enough to think things are going well.

“We should be winning more games and the results have been disappointing recently,” he added.

“But I’m still confident, with the players we’ve got, we’ll have a good second half of the season.”

Heading into the game Brighton had won just once in 13 matches, but had taken twice as many points (12) as Everton had done in their previous 12.

The Seagulls’ main problem has been up front but Alexis Mac Allister’s brace at Goodison Park showed head coach Graham Potter goals can come from other areas.

“He has the quality. He can contribute to the scoring phase for us,” said the Brighton boss.

“So can others. That is something we are trying to improve as it’s too easy to blame the strikers.”

