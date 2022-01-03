Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green without AFCON-bound Ebou Adams for Exeter clash

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 11:51 am
Forest Green’s Gambia midfielder Ebou Adams has headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations (Simon Marper/PA)
Forest Green’s Gambia midfielder Ebou Adams has headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations (Simon Marper/PA)

Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green will be without Ebou Adams at home to Exeter.

Gambia midfielder Adams headed off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Stevenage.

Rovers had not played since December 11 because of coronavirus-enforced postponements, but the win took the Gloucestershire side seven points clear at the top.

Head coach Rob Edwards confirmed three players had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Stevenage game, but Josh March scored for the first time in the league this season in the absence of 17-goal top scorer Matt Stevens.

Exeter are badly depleted again by injury and Covid-19 related issues.

Boss Matt Taylor responded to Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sutton – the Grecians’ first game since December 11 – by saying there was “no cavalry waiting in the wings” to return at Forest Green.

Alex Hartridge, Callum Rowe, Colin Daniel, George Ray, Josh Coley and Pierce Sweeney were all missing from the previous matchday squad, and Taylor said three of his six substitutes had not even trained after injury.

Cheick Diabate, who made his debut on Saturday, and Timothee Dieng will be assessed after being forced off against Sutton with knocks.

