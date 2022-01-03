Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ezri Konsa admits Aston Villa need to improve defensively after fresh setback

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 12:17 pm
Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa admits his side need to tighten up in defence (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa admits his side need to tighten up in defence (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ezri Konsa admits Aston Villa need to tighten up defensively after leaking five goals in back-to-back defeats.

Villa’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Boxing Day was followed by a narrow 2-1 reverse at Brentford on Sunday.

The Bees only created three genuine goalscoring opportunities, but converted two of them, to the frustration of their former defender.

“We’re very disappointed,” Konsa told VillaTV. “We had a lot of the ball throughout the whole game. I felt that first half we should have killed the game, we dominated that half.

“We didn’t really create enough clear-cut chances in the second half and obviously we know that, in the Premier League, if you give away chances then you will get punished, and that’s what happened to us.

“In the first half they had one chance, which they scored, and second half I think they had two chances and one was a goal.

“We’ve conceded five goals in two games now and it’s something we need to stop doing and something we need to improve on.

“How? By going back into the training ground, going back to basics. By going over the game, seeing where we went wrong, seeing what we can do better going into the next game.

“And I think, us as defenders, looking at last season and the way we were hard to beat, that’s something that we need to go back to quickly.”

Villa led through an early Danny Ings strike but Yoane Wissa hauled Brentford level by half-time, and Mads Roerslev’s first senior goal gave them the points.

The already-depleted Bees were hit by more injuries, to winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Mathias Jenson, but boss Thomas Frank is hopeful neither are too serious.

“It’s a hip for problem Mathias, and for Sergi it’s a hamstring. I hope neither are major,” he said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

