Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Young Hearts defender Cammy Logan joins Gary Naysmith’s Edinburgh City on loan

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 4:57 pm
Former Hearts left-back Gary Naysmith is manager of Edinburgh City (PA)
Former Hearts left-back Gary Naysmith is manager of Edinburgh City (PA)

Hearts defender Cammy Logan has joined Gary Naysmith’s Edinburgh City on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old full-back is highly regarded at Tynecastle but has yet to add to his solitary appearance for the first team in May 2018, largely because of the consistency of Northern Ireland international Michael Smith.

The arrival of Australian Nathaniel Atkinson from Melbourne City this month further increases competition in the right-back area, so Logan – who was on loan at Cove Rangers last term – has been given the opportunity to go and get game-time with City, both clubs confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The cinch League Two side, who are managed by former Hearts left-back Naysmith, have also signed Hibs’ teenage defender Jack Brydon on loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal