Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jordan Maguire-Drew earns late point for Grimsby against high-flying Halifax

By Press Association
January 3, 2022, 5:21 pm
Jordan Maguire-Drew’s first Grimsby goal secured the Mariners a 1-1 National League draw against Halifax (Steven Paston/PA)
Jordan Maguire-Drew’s first Grimsby goal secured the Mariners a 1-1 National League draw against Halifax (Steven Paston/PA)

Jordan Maguire-Drew’s stoppage-time header secured Grimsby a 1-1 home draw against Vanarama National League title chasers Halifax.

Maguire-Drew’s first Grimsby goal cancelled out an earlier effort from Kian Spence and leaves Halifax two points adrift of leaders Chesterfield, who have a game in hand on the Shaymen.

Defences were on top in a tight first half with Mariners substitute Alex Hunt slicing the best opening wide close to the break.

The contest was far more open in the second period with Grimsby going close twice inside a minute.

Maguire-Drew struck the crossbar from 25 yards and Spence intervened superbly to clear Ryan Taylor’s header off the line.

Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe tipped Matty Warburton’s free-kick over before the deadlock was broken after 54 minutes.

Crocombe spilled Jordan Slew’s shot and Spence made no mistake as the ball fell at his feet.

Halifax had lost 7-0 on their previous visit to Blundell Park in October 2015 and looked as if they would survive fierce Grimsby pressure.

But Max Wright swung over a cross from the left with time running out and Maguire-Drew’s powerful far-post header prevented a fifth successive defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal