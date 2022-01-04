Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia make one change for Sydney Test as Usman Khawaja replaces Travis Head

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:35 am
Usman Khawaja is back in the Australia side in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia have made one enforced change to their side for the fourth Ashes Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing the isolating Travis Head.

Head tested positive for Covid-19 after the series-clinching victory in Melbourne and has not made the journey to Sydney, opening up a return for Khawaja.

The 35-year-old has been performing 12th man duties throughout the Ashes and now gets his chance to contribute in the Baggy Green for the first time since the famous 2019 Test at Headingley, where Ben Stokes fashioned an unforgettable England win.

D Warner, M Harris, M Labuschagne, S Smith, U Khawaja, C Green, A Carey (wk), M Starc, P Cummins (c), N Lyon, S Boland.

While his return was expected as soon as Head was unavailable, there were fitness questions to answer before Australia settled on an unchanged bowling attack.

Josh Hazlewood would have come back into the XI had he got the all clear, but a side injury which cropped up during the first Test at The Gabba is still holding him back.

With Jhye Richardson also carrying a leg issue, that meant Scott Boland will keep his place at the SCG. Boland turned in a sensational debut performance on his home ground last week, claiming remarkable figures of six for seven as England were blown away for 68 all out in the second innings.

Scott Boland keeps his place after a dream debut in Melbourne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Despite that player-of-the-match performance, Boland might have been squeezed out of the side if everyone had been fully fit.

“It’s no secret that if Joshy Hazlewood was available then he was going to play,” said Cummins.

“He’s been just a brilliant bowler for us for a long period of time. We gave Josh every chance we could, it just felt like he couldn’t bowl at full tilt yesterday. We’re still hoping he’ll be right for Hobart (the fifth Test).

“But it would have been a real shame to see Scotty not play this week after his efforts last week.

“He’s bowling as well as he ever has, it’s great that he can keep going from last week. You need that disciplined stump-to-stump bowler and that’s what Scotty brings to the table.”

