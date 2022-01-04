Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 9:49 am
Dion Sanderson returns to Wolves after making 16 appearances while on loan at Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.

Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him for his career and he’s doing well, and this is a good opportunity to have him back in the building, to have a good look at him.

“With Saiss going to Afcon and Boly and Mosquera injured, this gives us an opportunity to bolster the squad and also gives Dion the chance to be back at Compton, and for him, he can hopefully get some minutes, and we’ll see how the situation develops.

“He’s had two years out on loan and played lots of football, so to have a spell back at the club will be useful for him and us.”

Sanderson, who has made one senior Wolves appearance and signed a new four-year contract with the club last summer, had spells on loan at Cardiff in 2019-20 and Sunderland last season.

Birmingham have since announced the arrival of Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old impressed during a nine-game spell with Derby last term and signed a new contract with United until the summer of 2024 in March last year.

Mengi told BluesTV: “It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to (Tahith) Chongy and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person, so I am just looking forward to it.”

