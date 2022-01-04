Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain beaten in second ATP Cup group match following Canada fightback

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 12:49 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 1:45 pm
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime, right, celebrate after winning the first set against Britain’s Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury in their match at the ATP Cup (Mark Baker/AP)
Great Britain were blown away by Canadian young guns Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov as they slumped to defeat in their second group match at the ATP Cup.

Dan Evans had given Britain a dream start when he overcame world number 14 Shapovalov in the singles opener.

But British number one Cameron Norrie was then beaten by Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked one place higher than him at 11 in the world.

Australia Tennis ATP Cup
Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets (Mark Baker/AP)

The match went down to the deciding doubles rubber but Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov teamed up and swept aside Britain’s doubles specialists, Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, in straight sets.

British number two Evans put in another strong display, having inspired the team to a 2-1 win over Germany in their opening Group C match on Sunday.

He registered a 6-4 6-4 victory over 22-year-old Shapovalov, who was playing his first singles match of the competition having withdrawn from facing the USA on Sunday as he continues to recover after testing positive for coronavirus.

A win for Norrie would have sealed victory for Britain but he slipped to a 7-6 (4) 6-3 defeat to 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime.

Salisbury replaced Evans for the doubles but the British duo lost 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 10 minutes to leave the group evenly poised.

Great Britain, Canada, USA and Germany have all won one and lost one ahead of the final day of the group stage.

Britain’s captain Liam Broady said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted overall, but, you know, sometimes tennis works that way.

“The guys on the other side of the court want to win as badly as you do. No one will feel the losses as bad as we do, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again in two days and try and get through the group.

“We’ll go out there and do our best to beat the US, and fingers crossed that will be enough.”

