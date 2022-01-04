Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Erik Lamela’s rabona goal in derby on shortlist for FIFA’s Puskas Award

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 2:43 pm
Erik Lamela’s goal for Tottenham against Spurs is in the running to win the Puskas Award (Dan Mullan/PA)
Erik Lamela’s rabona finish for Tottenham in last season’s north London derby against Arsenal is on the three-goal shortlist for FIFA’s Puskas Award.

The Argentinian’s effort at the Emirates in March put Spurs ahead, but the Gunners came back to win the Premier League encounter 2-1 with Lamela getting sent off in the 76th minute.

The 2021 Puskas Award recognises the best goal scored anywhere in the world during the year, with Patrik Schick’s long-range effort for the Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020 also in contention.

The Czechs were already 1-0 up at Hampden Park when Schick received the ball just inside Scotland’s half, quickly spotted goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and beat him with a left-foot shot.

Mehdi Taremi’s acrobatic overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in last season’s Champions League was the third goal shortlisted.

