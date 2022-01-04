Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gregor Ewan to contest third Paralympics after making GB curling squad

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 3:03 pm
Great Britain’s Gregor Ewan has been selected for his third successive Winter Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain’s Gregor Ewan has been selected for his third successive Winter Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)

Paralympic bronze medallist Gregor Ewan has been named in Great Britain’s five-strong wheelchair curling squad for Beijing 2022.

Ewan, who was part of the team which finished third at Sochi in 2014, has been selected for his third successive Games, alongside PyeongChang 2018 veteran Hugh Nibloe and debutants David Melrose and Meggan Dawson-Farrell.

Travelling reserve Charlotte McKenna – another Games newcomer – completes the selection for the mixed gender sport.

The five Scottish curlers are the first members of GB’s team to be confirmed for the Winter Paralympics, which is scheduled to take place from March 4-13.

Former firefighter Melrose travels to China’s capital having been paralysed by an accident at work in 2010.

“Curling definitely helped me to refocus on what I wanted to do with the rest of my life after my accident,” he said in a statement.

“Getting the chance to pull on the ParalympicsGB kit starts to make it feel more real in what still feels like a surreal experience as the Paralympics is the pinnacle of the sport and there is no higher achievement than getting this opportunity.”

Wheelchair curling was introduced to the Paralympic programme at the Turin Games in 2006.

Great Britain won silver in the inaugural competition and bronze in Russia eight years later before finishing seventh at PyeongChang in 2018.

Dawson-Farrell represented Scotland in Para athletics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before switching to the ice.

“It is hugely exciting to be going to such a big global event and to have the chance to pull on a GB jersey,” said the 29-year-old. “This is what you train for every day.

“Having switched to curling I now know the more team-oriented sport and the camaraderie of team-mates actually suits me better and to be able to share this experience with team-mates will be so much better.”

ParalympicsGB chef de mission Phil Smith said: “All five athletes have already produced some brilliant results this season and shown great focus and resolve in securing selection, particularly after the challenging times brought about by the Covid pandemic over the last two years.

“I’m excited to see what they can achieve on the ice in Beijing in just under 60 days’ time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal