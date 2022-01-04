Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Romelu Lukaku back for Chelsea as Tottenham check on Covid cases

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 3:23 pm
Romelu Lukaku will return for Chelsea’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Romelu Lukaku will return for Chelsea’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Romelu Lukaku will return after disciplinary issues when Chelsea host Tottenham in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Lukaku has apologised after revealing unhappiness at Chelsea in a recent interview, while Timo Werner could feature for the first time since December 11 after Covid-19.

Andreas Christensen remains a doubt with back trouble, while Trevoh Chalobah will face a late check after a recurrence of his previous thigh problem.

Tottenham are waiting for the results of PCR tests to see the extent of their latest coronavirus outbreak.

Antonio Conte said his side had a “couple of issues” regarding some unnamed players in the build-up to the game and will see how it develops before Wednesday night’s game.

Steven Bergwijn (calf), Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) are all out.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Lo Celso, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal