Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association January 4, 2022, 6:01 pm Novak Djokovic and John Terry (Adam Davy/Tm Keeton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4. Football John Terry was back home. 💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022 David De Gea hailed Phil Jones' return. Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022 Everton got their man. New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022 Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well. Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former midfielder has announced his retirement from the game. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/HyKNoqwZNb— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes was seeing a familiar face. Now I know what @MAWood33 would look like without stubble https://t.co/lr6dP8nfT7— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 4, 2022 James Anderson was ready for the fourth Test. Usman Khawaja returned to the Australia Test side. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy) Sam Curran reflected. Looking back on some pics from 2021..Excited to see what 2022 has in store.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lpaSmsHbA3— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 4, 2022 KP had a visitor. We had a hippo in our garden today..😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/BMdSZ06y2l— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 4, 2022 Tennis Novak Djokovic headed Down Under. Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.I've spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022 Ashleigh Barty enjoyed herself. That was fun 👯♀️ @stormsanders94 pic.twitter.com/YTFHwfIXnd— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) January 4, 2022 Coco Gauff got off the mark. first W of 2022✅☺️ pic.twitter.com/9nvVCx8S0H— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 4, 2022 Rugby Union Heavy lifting for Kyle Sinckler. When the world gives you weight, lift it! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cW8YopWoX4— Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) January 4, 2022 Walkies time for James Haskell. Who's a good boy? pic.twitter.com/FhivIx0ByX— James Haskell (@jameshaskell) January 4, 2022 Golf New golf goals for Lee Westwood. New Year = New Goals…what are your golf goals for 2022?📈 pic.twitter.com/dmWJCSfIFv— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 4, 2022 Hockey Sam Quek was already counting down… Good morning and good wishes to everyone heading back to work today. XxOnly 355 days until next Christmas… pic.twitter.com/PrbGu8tHFQ— Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) January 4, 2022