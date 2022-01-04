Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Luke McGee keeps Exeter at bay as leaders Forest Green move eight points clear

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 9:53 pm
Luke McGee starred for Forest Green (Simon Marper/PA)
Luke McGee starred for Forest Green (Simon Marper/PA)

Luke McGee’s goalkeeping masterclass helped League Two leaders Forest Green earn a 0-0 draw against Exeter in a tense West Country derby.

It was Exeter who started the brighter, with Josh Key slamming wide from Matt Jay’s deflected strike.

Forest Green were a whisker from getting their noses in front, captain Jamille Matt a boot away from touching in a Nicky Cadden cross in the 17th minute.

The Grecians responded as the impressive Jay brought a brave block out of McGee.

The move of a scratchy opening 45 minutes saw Cameron Dawson glove a near-post strike from Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison after an audacious turn and spin from Kane Wilson.

The stalemate was almost broken by the visitors when Archie Collins’ free-kick was superbly touched over by McGee with 54 minutes gone.

Exeter continued to hold sway and Timothee Dieng planted a free header wide when scoring looked easier.

McGee’s reaction save with his feet prevented Dieng a certain goal with 11 minutes to go, leaving Rovers forced to settle for a point that moved them eight clear at the top of the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]