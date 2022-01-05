Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All ParalympicsGB athletes at Winter Games expected to be vaccinated

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 10:03 am
The Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will be staged between March 4-13 (Adam Davy/PA)
The Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will be staged between March 4-13 (Adam Davy/PA)

The British Paralympic Association expects all British athletes travelling to Beijing 2022 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has warned the team cannot be “complacent” in dealing with the virus.

Between 20 and 25 ParalympicsGB athletes are forecast to fly to China’s capital for the Winter Games, which run from March 4-13.

Chef de mission Phil Smith, who was deputy to Penny Briscoe for last year’s rescheduled summer Paralympics in Tokyo, anticipates most of the British delegation – around 65 to 70 people in total – will also have received a booster injection prior to departure.

“It’s not the most straightforward Games to deliver, it’s fair to say,” Smith told the PA news agency.

“But I think the experience that certainly I and others in our team gained in Tokyo in similar circumstances over the summer stands us in pretty good stead for what we have to face in a couple of months’ time.

“It’s definitely reassuring that we got all 226 athletes to Tokyo and none of them missed being on the start line due to Covid.

“It’s obviously a much smaller team that we’re taking to Beijing but the challenge is no smaller and, in terms of where we are in the world today, there are challenges around Covid that continue to exist and we mustn’t be complacent.

“Our expectation is that our entire delegation will be fully vaccinated with two doses and the vast majority will hopefully have had the opportunity to have had the booster as well.”

A five-strong wheelchair curling squad of Gregor Ewan, Hugh Nibloe, David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Charlotte McKenna on Tuesday became ParalympicsGB’s first confirmed participants, with further team announcements to follow.

Logistical preparations for the Games have been further complicated by the staging of the rearranged 2021 World Championships from January 8-23 in Lillehammer, Norway.

Team leader Smith acknowledges holding the two events so close together is not ideal but believes athletes can turn the tight schedule to their advantage.

“It’s definitely not what anyone would have chosen at this stage, as much from a performance perspective as anything else,” he said.

“But equally, I think it’s a really good opportunity for our athletes to lay down a marker ahead of the Games in Beijing, to test themselves against the world.

“I think everyone probably will come home, or have the opportunity to come home, between the World Championships in Lillehammer and flying out to the Games.

“It’s just about maintaining all of our standards around Covid and hygiene and the rules and restrictions that are in place and making sure that the team travel out safely to Beijing following the World Championships.”

Britain’s best medal return at a Winter Games was 10 from Innsbruck in 1984, while the 17 athletes who travelled to PyeongChang in 2018 won a combined total of seven.

Although targets are yet to be agreed for the forthcoming Games, Smith – who has not visited Beijing since November 2019 due to the ongoing global pandemic – has high expectations.

“One thing I can say with some confidence is that this will be the most competitive ParalympicsGB Winter team ever,” he said.

“We have opportunities in multiple sports, in multiple disciplines and with more athletes than we’ve ever had before to challenge in that medal zone and hopefully create medal moments for the British public to celebrate.”

