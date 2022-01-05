Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 7:45 pm
N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva (right) have tested positive for Covid-19 (Ian Walton/PA)
N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva (right) have tested positive for Covid-19 (Ian Walton/PA)

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.

Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.

“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.

“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging, but we will push.

“The guys who are here have our trust and belief.”

There was a return to the starting line-up for striker Romelu Lukaku following his omission from Sunday’s 2-2 Liverpool draw.

Chelsea’s club-record signing missed the weekend’s Premier League clash amid a disciplinary storm after his recent interview claiming unhappiness at the Blues.

Lukaku apologised internally on Monday then directly to Chelsea fans on Tuesday however, and was duly back in the fold to face Spurs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal