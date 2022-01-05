Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth sign highly-rated defender James Hill from Fleetwood

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 8:03 pm
James Hill has joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Hill has joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood Town (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bournemouth have completed the signing of highly-rated teenager James Hill from Fleetwood.

The defender, 19, joins the Cherries on a four-and-a-half-year deal, and is the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Hill, who made his debut for Fleetwood when he was 16, has played for England Under-20s and was also called up for the under-21s in November.

“We are delighted to have James on board,” said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

“He is a player who is a great fit for the club and I’m sure will prove to be a huge asset for us.

“Unsurprisingly there was a lot of interest in James and the fact he has chosen to come here speaks volumes for this club and the direction the team is moving in under Scott Parker.”

Parker’s side are top of the Sky Bet Championship, three points clear of second-placed Blackburn.

The deal represents a club record fee for Fleetwood and chairman Andy Pilley believes it is right for all involved.

He said: “I don’t see this as a blow at all, it’s something we always planned for. We always have pathways and look towards the future and the plan always was for James to leave at this stage.

“The timing was just right for us, he’s been looking like a Rolls Royce for us in League One, Bournemouth are top of the Championship for a reason and we are pleased for him to be joining a fantastic club who will improve him.”

