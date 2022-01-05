England captain Steph Houghton back in training after almost four months out By Press Association January 5, 2022, 8:53 pm Steph Houghton is nearing a return to action (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England captain Steph Houghton is back in training with Manchester City after almost four months out with an ankle injury. Houghton, who has been out since suffering the injury ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with North Macedonia in September, took part in a session with her club on Wednesday. The 33-year-old tweeted: “Oh it’s good to be back!” Oh it’s good to be back! 🤩💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/Gpy6gcxa2Q— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) January 5, 2022 City published pictures of her involvement but it is not yet known when she will return to match action. Houghton has been missed by City in what has been a frustrating season so far, with the team currently sixth in the Women’s Super League. She will hope for a good run in the second half of the campaign and to re-establish herself in the Lionesses squad ahead of Euro 2022 on home soil this summer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal 5 of the main talking points ahead of the Premier League’s New Year fixtures Man City players need to prepare for action at a moment’s notice – Pep Guardiola Ellen White ‘proud’ after becoming England Women’s record goalscorer ‘Emotional’ Ellen White proud of her ‘incredible’ England achievement