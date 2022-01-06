Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Stokes injury adds to England woes on wicketless second morning in Sydney

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:59 am
England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney, with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney, with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes.

The tourists have already surrendered the urn after sustaining an irretrievable 3-0 deficit in the series but were in a promising position after restricting their opponents to 126 for three on a rain-affected first day.

But they were unable to add to their tally as 51 not out from Steve Smith and an unbeaten 39 from the returning Usman Khawaja took the score to 209 for three at lunch.

Jack Leach, right, was let down by the catching efforts of Jos Buttler and captain Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Spinner Jack Leach should have dismissed Khawaja for 29, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and slip Joe Root were both guilty of sloppy handiwork as they combined to fluff the chance. As if that was not bad enough, England had to endure the sight of all-rounder Stokes leaving the field in pain during the very next over.

He had been bowling a barrage of bouncers in a bid to unsettle the fourth-wicket pair but the effort took its toll as he clasped his side in his follow through and immediately left the field seeking treatment.

With hopes high after a late double strike the previous evening, England walked off the field looking browbeaten once again.

After just 46.5 overs were possible on day one, play was brought forward half-an-hour to try and make up lost time. But instead, the New South Wales weather continued to frustrate as there were three separate rain breaks for passing showers.

Steve Smith celebrated a half-century just before lunch (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The first short passage of play saw England use all four of their specialist bowlers inside eight overs as the Australia duo settled in. The second saw the batting pair move on to the front foot, Smith pumping James Anderson’s first ball back down the ground as he over-pitched and Khawaja striking Leach through the infield.

Smith appeared keener than most to get off when the weather changed again, despite looking perfectly settled, and his eagerness to indulge the interruptions appeared to irk England, who declined to even leave the field during the third, and shortest, delay.

Australia were making steady progress, Khawaja cutting Leach aerially for four to bring up the 50 partnership and Smith always able to manipulate a scoring shot.

When Leach finally coaxed out an error, Buttler was not sharp enough to take the outside edge and Root spilled the ricochet as it arrived at gentle speed and perfect height. England has faced told a story of abject frustration, but that turned to anxiety as Stokes’ short-ball stint saw him injure his left side trying in vain to force the issue.

