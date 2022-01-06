Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Hemmings set to lead the line for Kidderminster against Reading

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 11:05 am
Ashley Hemmings has already been on the goal trail in the FA Cup (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Kidderminster manager Russell Penn will be hoping striker Ashley Hemmings can help his non-league side spring an Emirates FA Cup shock against Championship side Reading in Saturday’s third-round tie at Aggborough.

Hemmings has already made his mark in the competition this season, having scored in the 1-0 win over Grimsby in the first round and in the 2-0 second-round win over FC Halifax.

Penn will have the services of Walsall defender Joe Foulkes after the 18-year-old’s loan period was extended to the end of the season. Foulkes joined the National League North club in the summer, initially on a six-month loan, and has made 10 appearances so far.

Harriers, whose last three league matches were postponed, are expecting a sell-out crowd of around 5,000 as they bid to emulate the team of 1994 which reached the last-16 following a third-round victory at Birmingham.

With survival in the Championship again the priority, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has hinted he will rotate his squad for the trip.

Paunovic’s side were held to a 2-2 draw against Derby on Monday, having let slip a 2-0 lead, and the manager is expected to rest several players to ensure they are ready for a run of four league games in 12 days, starting against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Danny Drinkwater and Dejan Tetek, who both missed the Derby clash through Covid, could return, along with Liam Moore who sat out the game because of injury, but Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are both away on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lucas Joao and Tom McIntyre are both nearing returns from injury but are unlikely to feature at Aggborough so youngsters like Jahmari Clarke, Tyrell Ashcroft and Michael Stickland can all expect call-ups.

