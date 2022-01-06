Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stuart Broad on being dropped, his Test future and where England go from here

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 11:29 am
Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad gave a wide-ranging post-match interview after taking five wickets on his recall to the side in the fourth Ashes Test.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the issues he addressed during his media debrief.

On England’s decision to leave him out in two of the first three Tests

Stuart Broad was left out of the team in Melbourne
“I always had in my mind coming to Australia that I might play two or three Test matches, probably not five. But I can’t say that I wasn’t disappointed not to play at Brisbane and Melbourne on two pitches that I felt like would have suited suited my bowling. That’s top-flight sport, isn’t it? It’s not just cricket, it’s football, rugby, everything. Decisions have to be made.”

On proving his point at the SCG
“I feel like over the years of my career that that I’ve enjoyed pressure moments. I’ve never sort of shied away from those. There’s no better feeling than to do it in Ashes cricket – whether that’s my upbringing, with my old man having had an impact in Australia, I don’t know. But it means the world to me.”

On talk of retirement at the age of 35

Stuart Broad made his Test debut back in 2007
“I’ve still got a burning desire to play the sport. I must admit, a few years ago I was umming and aahing and I spend a lot of time talking to my dad about it. He had a great belief that you should play the sport you love for as long as you can. His famous saying is ‘you’re a long time retired’. Nothing can bring you the satisfaction, the pain, the highs and the lows. They are quite addictive. I still feel hungry.”

On England’s Ashes batting performance
“Honestly, it doesn’t matter what bowlers you play if you get bowled out for 140. That might be a bit brutal but that’s the truth in Test cricket. Coming to Australia, first-innings runs are everything. We got 140, 230 and I can’t remember Melbourne but it wasn’t loads. You can dissect loads on this trip but actually first innings runs is where you live in Test cricket. We’ve failed to deliver that.”

On English cricket’s focus on forward planning

England need to focus on the present, according to Stuart Broad
“It’s all well and good planning for the Ashes, planning for the next away Ashes, looking at the World Test Championship, but actually, if you don’t win the battle in front of you, it’s all irrelevant. Can we get back to the real basics of what’s ahead of us right now? How are we winning this next Test match? I’d urge us as players to do that.”

On touring in the age of coronavirus
“There’s no doubt I found the Covid times the hardest out of all my career. The ball I got for my five-for shows the modern times we’re living in. It had to get sanitised because it went into the crowd so I’ve got this soaking wet ball back for a five-for. That’ll be a nice one to keep, you know, the hand-sanitised SCG ball.”

On one more Ashes battle at home in 2023

Stuart Broad, right, wants to follow James Anderson's example
“Is it realistic? Absolutely. I look at Jimmy Anderson, he is 39, 40 in the summer. He’s been phenomenal in his approach and that’s set a guideline for how to approach things at that age. Why can’t I replicate it? I’m not as skilful as Jimmy. And I haven’t as much armoury in my locker as he has, but I feel I’ve the motivation and the drive. I’m as disciplined as he is.”

