Charlie Daniels could return to contention as Colchester host Rochdale

Colchester hope to welcome back Charlie Daniels against Rochdale on Saturday.

Former Bournemouth defender Daniels has been on a lengthy list of U’s absentees after contracting Covid-19.

Miles Welch-Hayes and Frank Nouble are also back training after injury and could make Hayden Mullins’ matchday squad for the Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Shamal George (rib), Ryan Clampin (knee) and Noah Chilvers (shoulder) could all miss out again as Colchester seek to end a five-game winless run.

Rochdale have not played since beating Newport 3-0 on December 18.

That was Dale’s first win in seven games and boss Robbie Stockdale will hope to build on that after two coronavirus-enforced postponements since Christmas.

Jimmy Keohane was the only absentee, due to a foot injury, before the three-week lay-off.

Jake Beesley will be aiming to take his league-goals tally into double figures after bagging braces in his last two games.