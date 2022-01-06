Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Selim Benachour could revert to strongest available side when Oldham host Sutton

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 12:15 pm
Oldham are at the foot of League Two (Tim Markland/PA)
Oldham are at the foot of League Two (Tim Markland/PA)

Oldham interim-manager Selim Benachour is likely to revert to his strongest available side for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Sutton.

Benachour fielded a young team for the Papa John’s Trophy last-16 tie against Wigan on Tuesday and was on the receiving end of a 6-0 defeat.

Basement club Oldham, who have not won in the league since November 20, made just once change for the 0-0 draw with Hartlepool on New Year’s Day.

And they could opt for a similar line-up this time around.

Sutton welcome back captain Craig Eastmond from suspension for the trip.

Kenny Davis made his comeback from injury as a late substitute in the 2-1 victory against Exeter on January 1.

And the midfielder is pushing hard for a start in this clash.

Sutton have won their last three matches in all competitions and boss Matt Gray will be looking to keep disruption to a minimum.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal