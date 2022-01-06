Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man jailed for online racist abuse of Yannick Bolasie

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 1:07 pm
Yannick Bolasie, right, was abused on social media (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Yannick Bolasie, right, was abused on social media (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man who sent racist abuse to former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie, and was then found to have images of child abuse on his phone, has been jailed.

Kirk Thompson was handed a year-long prison term at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in Fife on Thursday by Sheriff Alastair Brown, who said the 22-year-old poses a risk of significant harm.

Thompson, of Ravenscraig in Kirkcaldy, was exposed on social media by the 32-year-old DR Congo international, who shared a screenshot of the racial slur sent to him in a direct message in March last year.

Yannick Bolasie, right, was playing for Middlesbrough at the time
Yannick Bolasie, right, was playing for Middlesbrough at the time (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bolasie, who now plays in Turkey for Caykur Rizespor, branded his abuser a “keyboard warrior” and a rat.

Sheriff Brown told Thompson that his actions were deliberate and contributed to what he described as a trend of abuse being sent online and a toxic environment.

He said: “The court is aware that those in any sort of prominent position in public regularly receive abusive texts and are denigrated online by those whose only qualification to do so is they are able to switch on a mobile phone.”

He said the words used seek to “diminish the individual”, and told him: “Courts will always take abuse of that sort very seriously.”

At the time, Bolasie was on loan to Middlesbrough from Everton.

When Bolasie saw the message, he shared it and, accompanied by a rat emoji, he wrote: “Something seriously wrong with people… keyboard warriors.

“Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to three charges: possession of indecent images of children, permitting to be taken or making indecent images of children, and sending a racist message.

Crystal Palace FA Cup Media Day – Beckenham Training Ground
Yannick Bolasie was targeted with racist abuse by Kirk Thompson (Paul Harding/PA)

During a police search of his phone last March, four indecent images and movies were discovered.

Two were rated category A, considered to be the most severe, and two were category B. One other image found with text added to it was reported as category C.

Sheriff Brown ruled the harm to be significant, despite the small number of images found in Thompson’s possession.

Thompson was sentenced to a 12-month prison term for the first two charges, and to four months for sending the racist abuse. The sentences will run concurrently.

He must also sign the sex offenders register.

