Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke needs strikers back for cup clash with Brentford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke is hoping some of his injured strikers return to contention for the home FA Cup tie against Brentford.

Clarke was without Jamie Proctor, James Wilson, Devante Rodney, David Amoo and George Lloyd for his side’s last game, a 2-1 defeat at Newport on December 11.

Games against Exeter, Salford, Rochdale and Harrogate have all been postponed due to coronavirus, while Clarke has not revealed which of his injured players will be available.

New loan signing Ryan Edmondson, who has joined from Leeds until the end of the season, is not eligible for his debut having appeared for Fleetwood in the first round.

Brentford will welcome back Kristoffer Ajer from a hamstring injury that has sidelined the Norwegian defender since late October.

Winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Mathias Jenson are set to miss out once more with hamstring and hip problems respectively but the pair could return for Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

Full-back Rico Henry (hamstring) is also close to a return but will not be involved this weekend while fellow defenders Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen (both thigh) are also unavailable. Bryan Mbeumo is in line to return.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl could be included in Thomas Frank’s plans after joining on loan from Midtjylland until the end of the season.