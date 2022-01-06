Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke needs strikers back for cup clash with Brentford

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 9:05 pm
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke cannot call on new loan signing Ryan Edmondson for his side’s FA Cup tie (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke is hoping some of his injured strikers return to contention for the home FA Cup tie against Brentford.

Clarke was without Jamie Proctor, James Wilson, Devante Rodney, David Amoo and George Lloyd for his side’s last game, a 2-1 defeat at Newport on December 11.

Games against Exeter, Salford, Rochdale and Harrogate have all been postponed due to coronavirus, while Clarke has not revealed which of his injured players will be available.

New loan signing Ryan Edmondson, who has joined from Leeds until the end of the season, is not eligible for his debut having appeared for Fleetwood in the first round.

Brentford will welcome back Kristoffer Ajer from a hamstring injury that has sidelined the Norwegian defender since late October.

Winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Mathias Jenson are set to miss out once more with hamstring and hip problems respectively but the pair could return for Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

Full-back Rico Henry (hamstring) is also close to a return but will not be involved this weekend while fellow defenders Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen (both thigh) are also unavailable. Bryan Mbeumo is in line to return.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl could be included in Thomas Frank’s plans after joining on loan from Midtjylland until the end of the season.

