Matija Sarkic's spell at Birmingham cut short due to injury By Press Association January 6, 2022, 2:35 pm Matija Sarkic will return to Wolves following his injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Birmingham's on-loan goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to parent club Wolves after being ruled out for the season through injury. The 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the Blues' 2-1 Sky Bet Championship loss to QPR and scans later revealed that the shot-stopper would require surgery. Sarkic kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances for Birmingham before his injury. Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer told the club website: "Matty dislocated his shoulder on Sunday, he was in a bad way. "He will have to have an operation. He will miss the rest of the season, which is a massive disappointment."