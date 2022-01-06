Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coventry trio could return after Covid-19 for FA Cup third-round tie with Derby

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 3:35 pm
Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo could be back from Covid-19 against Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Coventry are assessing the fitness of Simon Moore, Gus Hamer and Fankaty Dabo for their FA Cup third-round tie against Derby.

All three missed the 1-0 defeat by Millwall at the CBS Arena on December 29 because of Covid-19 and could be back this weekend.

Jake Clarke-Salter is poised to make his first appearance since early November after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen are on loan from Chelsea so their FA Cup involvement is subject to approval from their parent club.

Derby midfielder Graeme Shinnie has missed the last three games because of coronavirus and could return against Coventry.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been on target for three matches in a row after stepping off the bench and is set to continue as an impact substitute.

Lee Buchanan has been out since November 21 because of a knee injury and he is due to return this month.

Poland midfielder Krystian Bielik has resumed training on grass after being out for a year with ACL damage.

