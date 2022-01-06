Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Omar Bogle and Dan Gardner doubtful for Doncaster

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 4:35 pm
Doncaster striker Omar Bogle is battling to overcome a hamstring injury (PA Images/Tim Goode)
Doncaster striker Omar Bogle is battling to overcome a hamstring injury (PA Images/Tim Goode)

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey will check on the fitness of Omar Bogle and Dan Gardner ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One relegation tussle with Fleetwood.

Striker Bogle (hamstring) and midfielder Gardner (thigh) are both injury doubts after being forced off in Rovers’ 4-3 defeat at Morecambe last Sunday.

Aidan Barlow, who went off in that match feeling the effects of his recent brush with Covid, is expected to be available while Ro-Shaun Williams, who returned to the bench last weekend, could be pressed into action and Tommy Rowe could move into midfield if Gardner is not fit.

Charlie Seaman and AJ Greaves have stepped up their rehabiliation but Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey says he is still without 10 players because of injury and Covid.

He has also lost star defender James Hill to Bournemouth but is confident of being able to bring in new faces in the transfer window.

Town are operating under a transfer embargo after receiving a loan of over £2million from the EFL to ease cashflow issues during the pandemic but they can still make signings, albeit with restrictions on transfer fees and player wages and the size of their senior squad is limited to 23 rather than 25.

Fleetwood have already confirmed the signing of FC United youngster Drew Baker, who joins the club’s development squad. He has signed an 18-month deal and Town have the option to extend his contract for a further 12 months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal