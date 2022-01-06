Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swindon head coach Ben Garner will not try to disrupt Manchester City’s style

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 5:31 pm
Ben Garner’s well-drilled side are very much in the Sky Bet League Two promotion shake-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swindon boss Ben Garner has no intentions of switching tactics to try to disrupt Premier League leaders Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

Garner, 41, began his coaching career in Crystal Palace’s youth set-up and then later joined the first team staff where he worked under the likes of Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock, and Alan Pardew.

Pulis rekindled their partnership at West Brom, where Garner eventually took on the role of assistant head coach.

Ben Garner was assistant head coach under West Brom manager Tony Pulis (Nick Potts/PA)

Garner feels he took plenty of positives from all of the managers he worked with, but will not look to deploy anyone’s trademark approach as he aims to give City something to think about.

“Personally I’m not a fan of long throw-ins. For me it is against what the game should be about,” he said.

“I’m a purist – I like to see the ball passed and attacked – slowing the game down and loading up the box for a long throw isn’t something that we will do.

“Different people like doing different things and that is not a criticism of how anyone else plays – there are so many different ways to play this beautiful game, and ways to try to win.

“I learned an enormous amount from Tony (Pulis), who defensively is as good a coach I have seen or worked with in terms of organisation, which will be important for us.

“Certainly we are going to have to be very good without the ball, disciplined and organised. Hopefully we can do that.”

Swindon remain very much in the promotion hunt from Sky Bet League Two, and sit fifth following last weekend’s 5-2 win over fellow contenders Northampton.

Garner maintains the make-up of the team is very much about playing to their own strengths, rather than just stifling the opposition.

“I wouldn’t describe us as rough and ready if I’m honest,” he said.

“We compete and want to play with an intensity, but we are certainly not going to be kicking their players all over the pitch and trying to disrupt, that’s not the way we go about things.

“That’s not the way we play and we are not going to change for one game, regardless of who we are playing against.

“We want to compete, we are gonna have to work incredibly hard, have to be really disciplined and organised.

“We have to be brave and have real quality with the ball, so it is going to have to be a complete performance and that is our aim, our objective and we will give everything we can to achieve that.”