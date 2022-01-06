Wigan face Blackburn without midfielder Jordan Cousins because of tendon injury

Wigan will be without Jordan Cousins for their FA Cup tie with Blackburn as the midfielder faces another lengthy lay-off.

Cousins missed nearly two months and then was forced off on his comeback against Shewsbury in early December with what was thought to be a short-term setback, only for scans to reveal a tendon injury which could keep him out for four months.

Midfielder Scott Smith remains sidelined by a broken leg.

Striker Charlie Wyke is another long-term absentee after suffering a cardiac arrest in training in November.

Blackburn full-back Harry Pickering’s hamstring injury will keep him out for between four and six weeks as boss Tony Mowbray revealed it is more serious than first thought.

Midfielder Tayo Edun is likely to once again deputise after coming on for Edun during the goalless draw with Huddersfield.

Bradley Dack is back in training but not ready to return, but Joe Rankin-Costello is set to be included among the substitutes as he seeks a first appearance since November’s 7-0 hammering against Fulham.

Mowbray also revealed Rovers have “one or two cases” of Covid-19 among youth players and staff. While there is no indication his selection for Wigan will be seriously affected, he added: “It feels inevitable that it’s coming at some stage. We’ve got all the protocols in place, but we’ve seen big clubs with huge resources that have had games called off.”