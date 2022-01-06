Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Tella signs new long-term contract with Southampton

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 5:57 pm
Nathan Tella has signed a new deal to stay at Southampton until 2025 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nathan Tella has signed a new deal to stay at Southampton until 2025 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton forward Nathan Tella wants to repay the faith shown in him after signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s.

Tella, 22, has made 33 appearances and scored two goals since joining Saints in 2017 following a decade spent in Arsenal’s youth set-up.

“I’m over the moon. I really like the club, I’m really enjoying my time here,” Tella told the official Southampton website after extending his stay on the south coast until 2025.

“The fact that the club are believing in me is something I’m so thankful for.

“The club have been nothing but great to me all season, and last season as well. They believe in me and now I’ve got to believe in myself.

“Moving forward, I want to repay the faith they have in me. I want to play more games, be involved in more goals and help the team progress.”

Tella’s first-team debut came against Norwich in June 2020 and he has made 11 appearances this season, eight of them in the Premier League.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Nathan is a good example of a young player with a lot of potential who is willing to learn and to push himself.

“These are the sort of players we like to develop at Southampton.

“He has played some excellent games already and made some good improvements in his time working with us.

“I think he can develop a lot more here, so it is good that he can focus on improving his qualities with us even more over the coming seasons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal