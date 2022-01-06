Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR and Bournemouth fined following altercation

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 6:07 pm
Tempers flare between QPR and Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)
Tempers flare between QPR and Bournemouth (John Walton/PA)

QPR and Bournemouth have been fined by the Football Association following an injury-time incident in last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture.

The two clubs were charged by the governing body on Tuesday for failure to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on December 27.

An altercation erupted following a challenge between Dominic Solanke and Yoann Barbet which also saw QPR’s Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow after he clashed with Chris Mepham.

“Queens Park Rangers FC and AFC Bournemouth have been fined £5,000 and £25,000 respectively following their EFL Championship match on Monday 27 December 2021 for breaching FA Rule E20.1,” an FA spokesperson said.

“Queens Park Rangers FC admitted a charge from the FA and accepted the standard penalty.

“AFC Bournemouth admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

