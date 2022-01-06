Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi without a host of players following Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 6:35 pm
Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi revealed the squad was “about 10 players light” because of coronavirus problems in the camp (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi revealed the squad was “about 10 players light” because of coronavirus problems in the camp (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barnsley are battling a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie against Barrow.

Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi revealed the squad was “about 10 players light right now”, with their last Sky Bet Championship match against Nottingham Forest having been called off because of coronavirus issues in the opposition camp.

Forward Cauley Woodrow is sidelined by a knee problem, while defender Michal Helik (thigh) is stepping up his recovery.

Defender Aapo Halme and forward Obbi Oulare also continue their own recovery. Defender Ben Williams has made a permanent move to Cheltenham.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will be without frontman Josh Gordon for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Gordon is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury during the League Two defeat by Bradford on New Year’s Day.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts is still carrying a groin problem, so is unlikely to feature, but forward Offrande Zanzala could come back into contention after missing out against Bradford.

Defender Joe Grayson (Achilles) remains unavailable, while Kgosi Ntlhe and midfielder Jamie Devitt both continue their fitness work following injury lay-offs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal