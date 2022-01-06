Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi without a host of players following Covid-19 outbreak

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barnsley are battling a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie against Barrow.

Tykes boss Poya Asbaghi revealed the squad was “about 10 players light right now”, with their last Sky Bet Championship match against Nottingham Forest having been called off because of coronavirus issues in the opposition camp.

Forward Cauley Woodrow is sidelined by a knee problem, while defender Michal Helik (thigh) is stepping up his recovery.

Defender Aapo Halme and forward Obbi Oulare also continue their own recovery. Defender Ben Williams has made a permanent move to Cheltenham.

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will be without frontman Josh Gordon for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Gordon is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury during the League Two defeat by Bradford on New Year’s Day.

Midfielder Robbie Gotts is still carrying a groin problem, so is unlikely to feature, but forward Offrande Zanzala could come back into contention after missing out against Bradford.

Defender Joe Grayson (Achilles) remains unavailable, while Kgosi Ntlhe and midfielder Jamie Devitt both continue their fitness work following injury lay-offs.