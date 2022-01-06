Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 7:49 pm
Watford are battling to stay in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford have completed the signing of Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese.

The 27-year-old has signed a deal until June 2025 and follows the arrival of Hassane Kamara from Nice.

Samir started his career at home-town club Flamengo in Rio before moving to Italy during January 2016.

The Brazilian, called up to the senior national team for the first time in 2019, made 147 appearance for Udinese.

The addition of Samir, who is left-footed, will provide more defensive cover for Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri as he aims to keep the club in the Premier League.

Watford currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone, but have played a match more than third-bottom Burnley.

The Hornets have lost six straight games since beating Manchester United and travel to Ranieri’s former club Leicester on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

