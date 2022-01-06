Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche to miss FA Cup third-round ties with coronavirus

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 8:23 pm
Pep Guardiola (left) and Sean Dyche have tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola (left) and Sean Dyche have tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss their club’s FA Cup third-round ties this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

Premier League champions City have announced Guardiola, his assistant Juanma Lillo and seven players are among a group of 21 from the first-team bubble isolating amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The identities of the players have not yet been revealed but they will miss Friday’s cup tie at League Two Swindon, for which assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge.

Despite the high number of people affected, City have not requested a postponement of the match at the County Ground.

“We are prepared to play the game and mentally we are ready for it,” said Borrell at a press conference.

Burnley will also be without their manager, Dyche, as they host Championship side Huddersfield at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Assistant Ian Woan will be in charge on the touchline for the Clarets, who had two Premier League games in December postponed for Covid-related reasons.

A club statement read: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”

Elsewhere, Gabon boss Patrice Neveu has revealed Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has contracted Covid-19.

The Gunners striker is currently preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Sunday.

Gabon’s first game is on Monday against Comoros and Neveu revealed Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and coach Yala Anicet were waiting on the results of PCRs following positive lateral flow tests.

He told reporters on Thursday: “They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel.”

Meanwhile, Everton have announced their Women’s Super League match at Aston Villa scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to coronavirus cases in their squad.

It is the third fixture of the forthcoming round of WSL games to be called off after Chelsea v Tottenham (Friday) and West Ham v Manchester United (Sunday) were postponed on Wednesday because of Covid-19 in the home camps.

