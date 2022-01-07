Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche to miss Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Huddersfield

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 10:39 am
Burnley boss Sean Dyche tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be absent for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Huddersfield at Turf Moor as he isolates after testing positive for coronavirus.

In addition, Clarets assistant manager Ian Woan, overseeing things while Dyche is away, on Thursday said he believed there were four new positive cases within the playing staff.

A pair who had already been missing after positive tests are goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielder Josh Brownhill – while Pope had not returned to training on Thursday, Brownhill was described by Woan as a “possibility” for Saturday’s tie.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is a doubt due to an injury sustained in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League loss at Leeds, and Maxwel Cornet (Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast), Ashley Barnes (injury) and Connor Roberts (non-coronavirus-related infection) are all definitely unavailable.

Huddersfield have Aaron Rowe ruled out due to a positive Covid-19 test.

But boss Carlos Corberan is set to be back in the dugout after missing the 0-0 Championship draw at Blackburn on January 2 for the same reason.

There could be returns to action for skipper Jonathan Hogg and Naby Sarr, who have been recovering from knee and back issues respectively.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Danny Ward after he went off only 15 minutes into the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on December 30 after complaining of breathing problems and feeling unwell, then missed the Blackburn game.

