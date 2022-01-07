Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Akin Famewo misses out for Charlton in FA Cup tie against Norwich

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 10:55 am
Defender Akin Famewo cannot face his parent club (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton will not be able to play on-loan defender Akin Famewo in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Premier League Norwich.

The 23-year-old centre-back is not available to face his parent club under the terms of his season-long loan deal.

Top-scorer Jayden Stockley has been sent to visit a specialist over a hip problem which has kept him out since before Christmas.

Jonathan Leko scored a last-minute header to secure a 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Milton Keynes and send the Addicks into the quarter-finals, so could retain his place in attack.

Norwich, bottom of the Premier League, have not played since December 28 following a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the trip to Leicester on New Year’s Day postponed.

Several players are expected to be back in contention, with captain Grant Hanley (shoulder), forward Milot Rashica (groin) and goalkeeper Tim Krul (coronavirus) among those set to return to training with the squad.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell, subject of transfer speculation during the January window, could be handed a start, but Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Defender Bali Mumba has joined Peterborough on loan until the end of the season while 19-year-old forward Tyrese Omotoye will spend the rest of the campaign at Carlisle.

