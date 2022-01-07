Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19 still having an impact on Newcastle squad ahead of Cambridge cup clash

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 12:37 pm
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle face Cambridge in the cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle face Cambridge in the cup (Richard Sellers/PA)

Newcastle will head into Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One Cambridge with Covid-19 still having an impact on their squad.

The Magpies’ Premier League fixtures against Everton and Southampton were postponed because of an outbreak within the camp and while he did not identify the players involved – defender Ciaran Clark and midfielders Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie were missing from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27 – head coach Eddie Howe has admitted there will be absences once again this weekend.

New signing Kieran Trippier could be included for the first time, but striker Callum Wilson is due to undergo a further scan to determine the extent of his calf injury, while midfielder Isaac Hayden is expected to be sidelined for 10 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Full-back Jamal Lewis (hamstring) and central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) are working their way back to full fitness and Paul Dummett (calf) is also closing in on a return.

Cambridge will be without winger Sam Smith through suspension.

The 23-year-old was sent off for a second bookable offence during Monday’s 0-0 league draw with Portsmouth and will serve a one-match ban as a result, with Jack Lankester and Harvey Knibbs among those who could replace him.

Head coach Mark Bonner has indicated he will otherwise have a similar squad available as he had for the Pompey game, which was the club’s first since December 18 because of coronavirus.

Few members of Bonner’s squad have played at St James’ Park previously with the notable exception of 39-year-old former Norwich midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

